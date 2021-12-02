Zimbabwe: Fitting Farewell for Mudimu

CURRENT and former footballers yesterday thronged Chitungwiza to pay their last respects to ex-Zimbabwe youth international goalkeeper, Ronald Mudimu, who was buried at Zororo Cemetery.

But the executive committee members of the club he served with distinction, Triangle United, were conspicuous by their absence.

The Lowveld club, who were represented by sports administrator, Festus Dumbu, have been criticised for the way they handled the funeral.

Players had to hire a minibus to force their way to attend the funeral after the club had denied them leave to give their colleague a befitting farewell.

Mudimu passed away on his way to Chitungwiza Hospital on Sunday evening.

He was 33.

His contract at Triangle was set to end this month,after serving the club for eight years.

Triangle goalkeepers' coach, Innocent Chogugudza, described Mudimu as one of the most loyal players he has worked with.

"For the five years that I have worked with Ronnie, there is no single day that I have found him on the wrong side," he said.

"He was very punctual, and hardworking, and his death have robbed us of a very good person.

"It's still hard to believe that he is gone but we have to accept that he has run his race and he got to the finish line before us, we just pray for strength, during this difficult time."

Mudimu was the vice-captain at Triangle at the time of his death.

Teammates, including the club captain, Collins Dhuwa, and coach Taurai Mangwiro, also spoke glowingly about Mudimu's personality, and his commitment to his football career.

Moore Moyo, David Sengu, Maxwell Nyamupangedengu, Fidias Chifamba, Richard Tswatswa, Artwell Mukandi, Ashley Rambanepasi, Takaendesa Maxwell Jongwe, Mudiwa Mususa, Nkululeko Dhlamini, Muchineripi Muneri, Gift Muzadzi, Philip Nhete, Martin Vengesai and Tendai Samanja were some of the players, and coaches, who attend the burial ceremony.

Footballers Union of Zimbabwe president, Desmond Maringwa, secretary-general, Thomas Sweswe, and Norman Maroto, were also there to pay their last respects.

Some Triangle supporters drove all the way from the Lowveld to give their hero a befitting send off.

Family representative, Eshuwet Maikoti, said Mudimu had been in and out of hospital, for the past three month, after first complaining of a severe headache.

He subsequently suffered a mild stroke, before he became blind,two weeks ago.

Born on February 1, 1988, Mudimu was the first in a family of two boys.

Mudimu was in match-day squad for Triangle's first three Chibuku Super Cup games at Mandava, between May and June, before action was abruptly stopped, due to spiralling Covid-19 cases, in the country.

It was during the break when he fell sick and never recovered.

"As Triangle United Football Club, we are at a sad loss. We don't have the words to describe how painful it is to lose one of our most loyal sons and vice-captain," said Mangwiro.

"He has been unwell for quite some time and, when we resumed preparations for the second round of fixtures in the Chibuku Super Cup, he was unable to join the team for training."

Growing up in Chitungwiza, Mudimu started playing football when he was still a young boy, before showing his potential, at Seke High 1.

His school team had the likes of former Warriors defender, Costa Nhamoinesu, and ex-Triangle left-back Blessing Chimwamuchere, between 2001 and 2004.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He made his Premiership breakthrough at Buymore, before joining Motor Action, where he won the then Premier Soccer League championship, in 2010, as the understudy, of Marlon Jani.

Mudimu then moved to Kiglon and then Triangle in 2013.

He will mostly be remembered, by the Triangle faithful, for his penalty-saving heroics, which helped their side win the inaugural NetOne One Wallet Cup in 2014, and the Chibuku Super Cup, four years later. Mudimu played all four fixtures, in the CAF Confederation Cup, before the side bowed out of the tournament, in the final play-off round.

The late goalkeeper also represented Zimbabwe at Under-17 and Under-20 level.

He is survived by his wife Irene (33) and four children Tadiwa (15), Clemence (12), Kelvin (10) and Collins (3).