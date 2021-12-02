Zimbabwe: Russian Academic Lauds Strong Bilateral Relations With Zim

A VISITING Russian academic, Professor Vladimir Bushin, has lauded the strong relations between Zimbabwe and his country which should be further deepened for vast exchange of knowledge to boost trade.

Prof Bushin said there should be more exchange visits between Zimbabweans and Russians so the two countries can deepen relations and areas of co-operation.

He also expressed appreciation on the Second Republic' s stance of engaging and re-engaging with other countries as a way of strengthening relations and attracting investment in the country.

Zimbabwe's diplomatic thrust under the Second Republic, of stressing economic issues and engaging everyone as a friend or potential friend in the least confrontational way.

Professor Bushin who is visiting Zimbabwe said the Second Republic had taken a good step although Zimbabwe had not side-lined any country but rather had been isolated.

He said sanctions were illegal as they were not imposed by the United nations.

In an interview yesterday, Prof Bushin said he was happy with the strong relations between Zimbabwe and Russia which he said should further be expanded so two countries can from time to visit each other and exchange ideas on how they can boost development.

"Developments in the region are important but most importantly Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is re engaging with those countries that left. Zimbabwe did not leave them but they decide to leave Zimbabwe but it is good that (Zimbabwe is looking is prepared to approach those countries for development.

"It is also good that more countries are interested in having negotiations with Zimbabweans and strengthening areas of interests," he said.

"If the country continues on this path, we believe with this policy, that other countries will also come on the discussion table with Zimbabwe," he said.

On Covid-19, Prof Bushin urged Zimbabweans to get vaccinated especially those who interact with a number of people.

He advised people not to rely on myths but to protect themselves from the deadly pandemic.

"Countries have lost a lot of people to Covid-19. In our country, another vaccine Sputnik Light has been introduced which has a higher success rate. There are of also introducing a new vaccine that can be administered by spraying in the nasal. It is still under trials," he said.

Zimbabwe and Russia this year celebrate 40 years of diplomatic ties.

The two republics have excellent ties which date back to the liberation struggle, and on the economic front, Russian mining companies are already investing through the Great Dyke Investments and the ALROSA group, which have interests in platinum and diamonds.

Plans are also underway to establish a Russian education centre in Zimbabwe where people can further their education in collaboration with Russian institutions.

Prof Bushin is a principal research fellow. In Zimbabwe, he worked with the University of Zimbabwe, SAPES and Zimbabwe Staff College.