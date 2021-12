ALGIERS-President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune received Tuesday at the Presidency of the Republic the credentials from two new ambassadors accredited in Algeria, said the Presidency of the Republic in a communiqué.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra and Chief of Staff at the Presidency of the Republic, Abdelaziz Khellaf, said the source.