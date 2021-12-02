Egypt: Sisi Ratifies Law On Epidemic, Pandemic Measures

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Monday ratified Law No. 152 of 2021 on measures necessary to fight the spread of epidemics and pandemics.

The new law, which has been published in the official Gazette, seeks to regulate procedures and measures necessary to fight the spread of epidemics and pandemics.

It empowers the prime minister to impose any measures necessary to combat epidemics and pandemics to preserve the health and lives of citizens.

The measures encompass temporary restrictions on the freedom of people to move or to be present in certain areas or across the country and suspending work for a specified period, partially or completely, in ministries, government departments and agencies, local administration units, public authorities, and public sector companies.

The prime minister is also authorized under the new law to suspend study for a specified period, partially or completely, in schools, nurseries, universities, institutes, any other education institutions, and any gatherings of students.

The premier's powers also include shutting down and reopening the institutions and businesses previously mentioned, banning all public meetings, processions, demonstrations, celebrations and all other forms of gatherings - including exhibitions, cultural events and festivals - and closing cinemas and theatres.

Moreover, the new law allows the prime minister to suspend sport activities, shut down clubs, youth centers, gymnasiums and health clubs, order places of worship to be closed, and suspend mass transportation, public or private.

It also requires citizens to abide by all the protective measures declared by health authorities, such as wearing face masks and receiving vaccines.

Meanwhile, Article (2) provides for establishing a supreme committee to be entrusted with managing epidemics and pandemics, whose membership will include the ministers of health, justice, finance, defense, interior local development, tourism, supply and internal trade, education, higher education and scientific research, social solidarity, and the head of the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply and Technology Management.