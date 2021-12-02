South Africa: Statistics South Africa Releases Results of 2020 General Household Survey, 2 Dec

1 December 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will release the General Household Survey, 2020 (GHS) results on Thursday, 2 December 2021 in Pretoria. The social and household service delivery report provides a snapshot of progress achieved in basic government services and also assists to identify service delivery gaps for policy intervention.

The GHS report aims to assess the levels of development in the country as well as the extent of service delivery and the quality of services in several key service sectors, including health, education, social security, housing, energy, access to and use of water and sanitation, environment, refuse removal, telecommunications, transport, household income, access to food, and agriculture.

The report was not primarily designed to measure the impact of COVID-19, but findings do reflect the impact thereof on diverse aspects such as an increase in the number of respondents and households who accessed the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD), school attendance and child care arrangements, and hygiene practices like hand washing.

