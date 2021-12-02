South Africa: Ballito Rage Cancelled, Only Vaccinated Matrics Allowed At Plett Rage

analysis

On Wednesday morning the Ballito Rage was cancelled by organisers after 32 guests and four staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. The matric rage in Plettenberg Bay will only allow vaccinated guests while the Jeffreys Bay event must still be confirmed, according to the organisers. The Johannesburg rage has been postponed to 2022.

The Ballito Matric Rage was cancelled on Wednesday morning after several guests and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

There is a resurgence of coronavirus infections in South Africa, with scientists saying the new Omicron variant - first identified in Gauteng and Botswana - is likely to be the driver behind the sharp increase in cases.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), there were 4,373 new cases registered overnight, of which 3,143 were in Gauteng and 259 in KwaZulu-Natal.

Fifteen new Omicron cases were registered in the Western Cape on Tuesday.

"We take the safety of all our customers, staff and suppliers extremely seriously. It is for this reason that the event organisers have taken the decision to cancel the remainder of Ballito Rage," the organisers said in a statement.

The festival opened for the first time on Tuesday, 30 November 2021,...