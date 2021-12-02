Namibia: Youngsters to Attend Atletico Madrid Soccer Camp

Four young Namibian soccer players will have a chance of a lifetime later this month when they attend the Atletico Madrid Summer Camp in Cape Town.

Josef Sheehama, Tyler Cloete and Immanuel Mugweni of St George's and Tafadwa Mugweni of Delta School Windhoek will attend the camp along with St George's coach Bryan van Staden, who will also have an opportunity of coaching with and learning from some top international coaches.

Van Staden, a former Civics player as well as assistant coach of the Brave Gladiators, said the boys will receive top class coaching at the camp.

"We will be leaving for Cape Town on 17 December to attend the Atletico Madrid Summer Camp where these boys have been enrolled. The development camp is now in its second year and will give the participants the opportunity to be trained by world-renowned coaches," he said.

"I'm very grateful to my friend Rasthoem Simons of Sim Tours, who are organising the summer camp. He sent me an invitation to be part of the camp, where I will join coaches from Atletico Madrid and assist and learn from them throughout the week," he added, saying that it was a great opportunity for him too.

"It will help me a lot and will improve my coaching, while it will be a good opportunity of making contact and networking with these coaches. It will also be of advantage to the Namibian youth when I get back because I will work with them and share my knowledge," he said.

Van Staden said the camp will provide a good life experience for the boys.

"There will be a lot of kids mostly from South Africa and Botswana as well, and I think it will just be a good learning experience for these boys, where they will meet kids from other regions and countries, and get to know about other cultures."

The 11-year-old Cloete said he was hoping to learn a lot to help develop his soccer career.

"I am very excited about it because I feel I can learn a lot from these Atletico Madrid coaches. It will help me improve my soccer skills and how I can play my football in the future.

"I want to go far in football and the team I'd like to play for is Manchester United because I'm a big United fan, but I'd be happy to play for any professional soccer team," he added.

Tyhe 14-year-old Sheehama is also keen on developing his skills.

"I'm looking forward to the camp, because I can learn a lot of skills and their coaches will help us a lot. I'd like to join Manchester City one day, because they play a fast game which is really great and you can learn from it," he said.

The 14-year-old Immanuel Mugweni said he is looking for more opportunities through football.

"I'm very happy about this, because it will develop me into becoming a better player, so that I can find better opportunities through football. I'm a striker and my dream is to play for Real Madrid or Manchester United or Chelsea one day," he said.

His nine-year-old brother, Tafadwa, is also keen to improve his skills.

Ï want to improve my soccer skills so I hope to learn a lot at the camp. I support Manchester United and Chelsea and my favourite player is Marcus Rashford," he said.