Namibia: Seas Hold Power to Cheap Energy

UTILISING the ocean to produce electricity could reduce the cost of energy in many countries, especially in Africa, and help speed up the divorce process from fossil fuels, the African Development Bank has said.

This stems from a recently held series of webinars discussing the potential of Africa's blue economy by the bank, and how it could push capital deployment from its Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa.

The series were held in collaboration with the African Natural Resources Centre and were centred around a study on the potential of offshore renewable energy in Africa, as part of a series to inform policy making, planning, and investment in blue economy strategies in Africa.

The findings from the consultations were presented by Linus Hammar from Octopus Ink Research and Analysis, Sweden.

An analysis of the potential of the offshore renewable energy that Africa possesses, beginning with an overview of coastal and island countries and prospects for commercial development, was shared.

According to Leontine Kanziemo, the adviser on natural resources management at the African Natural Resources Centre, "offshore renewable energy can considerably support the expansion of renewable energy capacity for coastal and island countries, while helping to lower the energy costs associated with importing fossil fuels".

Ong Seng, who presented the Mauritius Deep Ocean Water Applications project, said coastal countries in Africa and small island developing states have valuable renewable, reliable and sustainable cold energy stored in deep seawater, which can be exploited commercially and used for air conditioning.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Energy Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Financial institutions like the AfDB (African Development Bank) and other green energy funds should work with authorities in Africa and the small island states to mobilise concessional finance to implement seawater air conditioning projects in their mitigation and adaptation efforts to combat the adverse effects of climate change and reduce dependence on fossil fuels," he said.

João Duarte Cunha, the manager of the AfDB's renewable energy division and head of the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa, emphasised the need to see pilot projects through to bankability and commercial operations.

He underscored the role of development and climate finance institutions in providing the capital needed to support initial deployments and achieve scale.

The Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa is a multi-donor special fund that aims to promote private sector investment in sustainable energy, in line with the bank's New Deal on Energy for Africa and Sustainable Development Goal 7, relating to universal energy access.

The African Natural Resources Centre generates high-quality knowledge and engages in policy dialogue. It also provides technical support to regional member countries on natural resources planning, investment, and governance, with a focus on land, forestry, fisheries, water, oil, gas, and minerals.

* Additional reporting by the African Development Bank