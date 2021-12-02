South Africa: Govts' Prioritisation of Covid-19 Casts Lengthening Shadow Over 40-Year Battle in Treating HIV

analysis

New technology may hold promise for the next chapter of the fight to eradicate HIV, but it still comes down to a need for clearer strategy, support for implementation and better leadership all-round to get the job done.

Taking sharper aim at HIV with a view to eradicating a virus that now tips past its four-decade mark will call for science, innovation and also commitment for effective implementation strategies -- especially as the world has shifted focus and funding to Covid-19 responses.

Speakers who joined a World Aids Day webinar hosted by Caprisa (Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa) together with the Chinese Centre for Disease Control all referenced the now obvious challenges of fighting the dual pandemics of HIV and Coronavirus simultaneously.

While Covid-19 has dominated for the past two years, HIV, which was first described 40 years ago, has a death barometer that sits at 690,000 deaths worldwide in 2020 and 1.5 million new infections record last year -- it amounts to 4,000 new infections every day. It also still affects girls and young women worst, with the 15-24 age group making up 25% of new infections.

There have been gains over the past...