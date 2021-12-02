Liberia: Renown Human Rights Advocate to Launch Campaign Aims 'To Fulfill American and Liberian Laws - "All Liberians Are Entitled to Privileges Enjoyed By Americans Without Visa Restrictions

Boston — The Universal Human Rights International (UHRI), through its Free Liberia Movement has announced it will launch the Liberian Bicentennial Awareness Campaign in Boston and Monrovia on December 2, 2021, the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery.

In a release issued by UHRI through its founder, the Reverend Torli Krua, the Liberian Bicentennial Awareness Campaign will be launched in the two cities simultaneously with the following goals: "Firstly, to uncover 200 years of lies and deception masterminded by the Government of the United States, in collaboration with white supremacists and slaveholders who were also high-ranking US Government officials, to sustain officially sanctioned racial discrimination unleashed against people of color codified into law on March 26, 1790."

"The unmitigated act of the US Congress continues to ravage the lives of innocent people across Native American Reservations across America, in the American colony of Liberia and ravage the lives of Liberian Refugees denied work permits and access to humanitarian assistance across America."

The release quotes Rev. Krua as saying the campaign is intended to request an immediate end to the unnecessary suffering of Liberian Refugees without work permits by calling on President Biden to issue an Executive Order designating Liberia for Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) as a humanitarian gesture.

It called for the sanctioning of an investigation into what it called the blatant racial discrimination and financial exploitation of Liberians duped millions of dollars through the unlawful "non-refundable" visa fees collected from poor Liberians; consistent with American and Liberian laws, "All persons born in Liberia are entitled to all privileges enjoyed by citizens of the United States."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rev. Krua noted that the blatant racism he is referring to is what he called the "secret racist and unlawful order from the State Department 1990 ordering discrimination against Liberians visa applicants but preferential treatment of Lebanese and Indians. This began in 1990 and the secret unlawful act is responsible for millions of dollars unlawfully taken from Liberians in the past 30 years."

The release added: "The United States must immediately investigate and refund the millions of dollars unlawfully collected from poor Liberians. A lawsuit is seeking a court order, demanding that the United States Congress, which initiated officially sanctioned racial discrimination and the ongoing harm, immediately enact another counter legislation to mitigate and rectify the ongoing harm initiated by Congress on March 26, 1790."