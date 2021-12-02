Liberia: Monrovia Bible College 20th Commencement Speaker Urges Graduates to Continue Pursuing Excellence

Paynesville — The Speaker of the 20th Commencement Convocation of The Monrovia Bible College, Rev. Dr. George Harris has charged outgoing graduates not to see their degrees as a stopping point, but to continue pursuing excellence.

Speaking Monday, November 29, at the convocation exercise of the institution in Paynesville, Rev. Harris urged the graduates to do everything possible to add up to their current achievements.

"You are walking out of this institution into the corridor of the world. Every one of you as graduates is the ones we are challenging, you must do everything it takes to add to yourself," Rev. Harris averred.

This he believes, must be done by taking necessary steps and actions that would increase their values.

Rev. Harris said if graduates truly intend to add to themselves, it should be done intentionally, by taking every positive opportunity to increase skills and knowledge in their particular field of specializations.

He noted that learning is a continuous process, as such, the need to acquire more academically, should not be overemphasized.

"Improve yourself, because some may be tempted that because they have Bachelor Degrees, they have arrived," he stressed.

Besides, he noted that adding some basic requirements without character and reputation would be meaningless to achieve future progress.

Rev. Dr. Harris, who is the Head Bishop of the Philadelphia Central Church International said the character of graduates should depict that they are products of a Christian Institution.

"When people interact with you, what are their comments, what do they say about you?" he opined.

At the same time, Rev. Harris noted that the outgoing graduates must be self-discipline and have integrity as a way of demanding respect.

At the same time, he encourages them to build connections with positive people and to uphold the virtues of love, in offering to become a valuable commodity.

For his part, Montserrado County District Number-Six Representative, Samuel Enders has disclosed that basic Legislative work has been completed for the establishment of the Monrovia Bible Colege, to Caver University.

According to Representative Enders, his office, in line with the school administration is only awaiting the signature of President George Manneh Weah to complete the process.

He maintained that the move will enable students to pursue higher degrees right within the Paynesville vicinity when all is complete.

Meanwhile, Representative Enders said as an alumnus of the institution, he hopes that the process will be completed soon.