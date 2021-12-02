South Africa: Volatility Is the New Certainty After Governments and Investors 'Shoot First and Ask Questions Later'

1 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sharon Wood

The panic, knee-jerk reactions and resultant volatility triggered by the new Omicron variant are a painful reminder of how little control we have over our future. So, it's little wonder that we take comfort from the scenarios analysts and economists put together to show how good or bad it could get.

Covid-19, in its new mutated version, came back to again remind us where the control lies during this pandemic. News of the ominously named Omicron variant saw, as one trader put it, governments and investors "shoot first and ask questions later".

The oil price dropped by $10 to $72 a barrel as countries around the world withdrew travel access to southern Africa forthwith and then Japan and China imposed broader restrictions in line with their zero-Covid strategies. It remains close to that in anticipation of lower demand.

Developed stock markets lost between 2.5% and 3.5% on concerns the variant would stall economies again. South Africa, initially viewed as the epicentre of Omicron, and penalised as such, saw the rand push above R16 to the dollar before regaining some ground as it became clear that there were cases of the variant around the world.

As the dust has settled, analysts...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X