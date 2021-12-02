South Africa: Volatility Is the New Certainty After Governments and Investors 'Shoot First and Ask Questions Later'

analysis

The panic, knee-jerk reactions and resultant volatility triggered by the new Omicron variant are a painful reminder of how little control we have over our future. So, it's little wonder that we take comfort from the scenarios analysts and economists put together to show how good or bad it could get.

Covid-19, in its new mutated version, came back to again remind us where the control lies during this pandemic. News of the ominously named Omicron variant saw, as one trader put it, governments and investors "shoot first and ask questions later".

The oil price dropped by $10 to $72 a barrel as countries around the world withdrew travel access to southern Africa forthwith and then Japan and China imposed broader restrictions in line with their zero-Covid strategies. It remains close to that in anticipation of lower demand.

Developed stock markets lost between 2.5% and 3.5% on concerns the variant would stall economies again. South Africa, initially viewed as the epicentre of Omicron, and penalised as such, saw the rand push above R16 to the dollar before regaining some ground as it became clear that there were cases of the variant around the world.

As the dust has settled, analysts...