Liberia: NEC Certificates Two New Representatives

The National Elections Commission (NEC) on Wednesday 1 December 2021 officially certificated two of the four newly elected representatives following the conduct of by-elections in November this year.

Bomi County District #1 Representative Madam Finda Gborie Lansanah and Nimba County District #1 Representative Samuel N. Brown, both of whom are independent, were certificated at the NEC headquarters in Sinkor.

According to the NEC, complaints have been filed against results from the by-elections conducted in Bong County District#2 and Grand Gedeh County District #1.

These complaints have to be fully addressed before the NEC can move ahead on whether or not to certify the winners in the two counties.

The certification program of Madam Lansanah and Mr. Brown brought together several supporters of the two independent representatives at the National Elections Commission.

Certificating the candidates of Bomi and Nimba Counties, NEC chairperson Madam Davidetta Browne-Lansanah said the exercise by the commission seeks to celebrate the determination made by the people of Bomi District#1 and Nimba District#1.

"In testimony thereto, and virtues of the authority vested in us as commissioners of NEC, we hereby officiate our signatures and seal on this certificate this First Day of December 2021," she said.

Madam Browne-Lansanah indicated that once the disputes in the other two counties are settled, the two winners will be certificated.

Speaking after being certificated, Rep. Samuel N. Brown expressed excitement and appreciation to the people of Nimba County District #1 and the NEC for the conduct of a free, fair, and transparent by-election.

"Samuel N. Brown is not the one that [has] won this election, but the people of District#1," he said.

For her part, Bomi County District #1 Rep. Madam Finda Gborie Lansanah also thanked the people of Bomi County, Sinjeh District for the support given to her.

"I will work with my colleagues at the House of Representatives to see how best that the plight of the people of Bomi and Liberia at large will be held in high esteem," she assured.