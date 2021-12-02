Liberia: Prison Fellowship Boss Urges Govt. to Maintain Peace

The Country Director of Prison Fellowship Liberia Rev. Francis Kollie urges the Weah-led government to be more robust and proactive in the maintenance of peace in the country.

"We like to urge our government to be more robust than ever in maintaining the peace of this country because if they fail, there could be another chaos", he warns.

Rev. Kollie made the call via mobile when he spoke on Prime FM in Monrovia.

On behalf of the civil society human rights advocacy platform of Liberia which he heads, Rev. Kollie notes if Liberians want development to come to their country, they should do away with lip service.

"If you want more international and development partners to come to Liberia, there must be serious robustness by actions and not lip-service.

Our people are suffering while the few elites are enjoying; our people don't have common food to eat." He cautions that these are factors that cause citizens to demonstrate against any sitting government.

According to him, the lack of proper protection from the national government is responsible for reported ritualistic killings that are ongoing in the country.

I will be blunt on this: these secret killings that are ongoing are beneficial to others, people are using this as a business whenever people go missing, and later found dead certain individuals celebrate because they're using it as a money-making thing, says Rev. Kollie.

He says when a murder case or suspected case is reported, or suspect arrested it becomes a business and a money-making thing, noting that judges send people to jail without carrying out proper authentication, and once the culprit fails to pay bond fees they lavish behind bars, leading to congestion of prisons across the country.

Rev. Kollie calls on President Weah, finance minister Samuel Tweah, and the national legislature to increase the budget for the justice system in helping to address challenges facing prison facilities across Liberia.

"We have to be careful about the way we hold our prisoners because if we don't hold them good, I foresee danger. If we want to maintain the peace that we all enjoying today then the way we treat our prisoners must be different. The budget should be able to address challenges confronting the prison environment.