Liberia: Public Works Constructs Swedish-Funded Feeder Roads in 3 Counties

The Ministry of Public Works with funding from the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA) has embarked on the construction of feeder roads under the Liberian Swedish Feeder Road Project Phase-3 (LSFRP-3).

The project is being implemented in Bong, Lofa, and Nimba Counties, respectively, involving the improvement of access roads that have brought about the maintenance of Feeder Roads.

The Village Access Track is founded by the Liberian Swedish Feeder Road Project Phase-3 and co-funded by the German Cooperation for International Development (GIZ) through the GIZ Capacity Development in the Road Transport Sector.

The routine maintenance component of the project is solely funded by the Liberian Swedish Feeder Roads Project (LSFRP).

It involves upgrading of 20km of footpaths which includes two-three-wheeler motorcycle tracks in Bong County with the establishment of three (3) Communities Based Organizations (CBO) as sub-contractor.

The footpath upgrading project is an endeavor to further improve rural access and enhance community-driven development initiatives as a complemented effort to the existing feeder roads network.

It is also part of a larger collaboration between the Ministry of Public Works, SIDA, GIZ, WHH, and Swansea University to further establish evidence of impact and development of track construction manual for local and middle-level technicians' reference documents.

The endeavor follows documentation of evidence of increased impact from an initial pilot undertaken by GIZ, Global Communities, Swansea University, and LIDA in 2016, in Nimba County.

The official launch of the Village Tracks Project will be held on 10th December 2021 in Totota, Bong County for the construction of 300 kilometers of track roads in all three counties with Bong receiving 70km, Lofa 100km, and Nimba 130km, respectively.