Liberia: Public Works Constructs Swedish-Funded Feeder Roads in 3 Counties

2 December 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Ministry of Public Works with funding from the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA) has embarked on the construction of feeder roads under the Liberian Swedish Feeder Road Project Phase-3 (LSFRP-3).

The project is being implemented in Bong, Lofa, and Nimba Counties, respectively, involving the improvement of access roads that have brought about the maintenance of Feeder Roads.

The Village Access Track is founded by the Liberian Swedish Feeder Road Project Phase-3 and co-funded by the German Cooperation for International Development (GIZ) through the GIZ Capacity Development in the Road Transport Sector.

The routine maintenance component of the project is solely funded by the Liberian Swedish Feeder Roads Project (LSFRP).

It involves upgrading of 20km of footpaths which includes two-three-wheeler motorcycle tracks in Bong County with the establishment of three (3) Communities Based Organizations (CBO) as sub-contractor.

The footpath upgrading project is an endeavor to further improve rural access and enhance community-driven development initiatives as a complemented effort to the existing feeder roads network.

It is also part of a larger collaboration between the Ministry of Public Works, SIDA, GIZ, WHH, and Swansea University to further establish evidence of impact and development of track construction manual for local and middle-level technicians' reference documents.

The endeavor follows documentation of evidence of increased impact from an initial pilot undertaken by GIZ, Global Communities, Swansea University, and LIDA in 2016, in Nimba County.

The official launch of the Village Tracks Project will be held on 10th December 2021 in Totota, Bong County for the construction of 300 kilometers of track roads in all three counties with Bong receiving 70km, Lofa 100km, and Nimba 130km, respectively.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X