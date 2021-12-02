Liberia: 19 Suspects Face Charges

Following Duala gun battle

Police authorities in Monrovia have levied multiple charges against 19 suspects that were arrested following a recent gun battle with alleged disadvantaged youth, otherwise known here as zogoes in the Duala Market area on Bushrod Island.

The charges include armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, criminal facilitation, and aggravated assault. Business people ran helter-skelter as suspected criminals reportedly seized the opportunity to loot and cause panic during the violence of 23 November 2021 which resulted in the mass arrests.

Unofficial accounts said three persons were feared dead following the incident and many others sustained injuries during the gun violence between the suspected criminals and joint security forces.

Those charged include suspect Ernest Hoff, Joseph Mulbah, Mohammed Turay, Mohammed Juma Barry, Benedict McCauley, Issa Lamin, Abraham Kanty, Foday Siafa, Abdullah Samola, and Saah David.

Others are John Teeman, Melvin Logan, George Potter, Anthony Kollie, Gede Filmore Neal, John Freeman, Success Bangura, Tebell Saytue, and Arthur Kumorteh.

They were transferred from the Liberia National Police (LNP headquarters to the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice Wednesday, 1 December to face trial.

According to the police charge sheet, the suspects along with several others to be identified, allegedly carried out an attack in Duala, at Kuwait Market burning tires and setting roadblocks.

Police said the accused also attacked people, inflicted wounds on some victims, and made away with the victims' properties including cash.

The police further state that suspects Solomon, Naija, Talk and Do, Dump - pal Fire, Yaha, Emeka, Master - P, Joe, another Nigerian drug dealer, CO, Gartuzo and others to be identified, are notorious drugs dealers who are based in Duala and other communities and hire criminals to attack people and take properties from the victims.

In their complaints, police said, victims Mohammed Barry, Zachariah Sheriff, and Wurie Jalloh alleged that on 23 November around 11:20 a.m. while they were at their respective businesses in Kuwait, Duala, they saw a group of unidentified men armed with guns, cutlasses, and rocks, running after police officers.

The victims alleged that the suspects damaged a police vehicle, set tires ablaze, and started to break into their shops, wounding Barry on the left hand in the process and taking away several valuable items.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The accused allegedly took away from Barry 15 pieces of assorted button phones valued at US$150; 12 pieces of standing fan valued at US$300; four pieces of room speakers valued at US$220.00; assorted goods and DVD players; and cash of US$98,000.

Also, victim Zachariah Sheriff is alleged to have lost to the suspects 78 pieces of assorted button phones; 40 pieces of assorted smartphones, and cash of US$98,000. Victim Wurie Jalloh is said to have also lost an unspecified amount of cash.

Following the incident on 23 November, the Liberia National Police issued a press statement that same day, accusing alleged criminals of opening fire on members of the joint security that included the police, Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency, Liberia Immigration Service, and the Monrovia City Police.

The suspects allegedly injured one officer of the Monrovia City Corporation, the police authorities said.