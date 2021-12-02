Liberia: Bong Supt. Ordered Bush School Closed!

Nimba County — Bong County Superintendent Esther Walker gives operators of all Poro and Sande (traditional schools) institutions in Bong County up to December 5, 2021, to halt operation.

Superintendent Walker says her action followed a recent tour of various school campuses in the county when she observed school-age girls and boys abandoning school for traditional education.

The report says students who left school to attend the Poro and Sande institutions across the country are in their thousands.

"I called you people my traditional Zoes and school administrators, among others to a day's meeting", Superintendent Walker said recently in Gbarnga, Bong County.

The New Dawn reporter at the meeting said after the forum, Superintendent Esther Walker gave operators of traditional schools up to 5 December to shut down amid speculations that President George Weah is due in Bong County on December 10, 2021.

The New Dawn gathers that over 300 women have reportedly died in bush schools in Nimba County from harsh conditions meted against them, including female genital mutilation (FGM) during the course of the Bush School that took place in several parts of the county.

The Government of Liberia and the international community vehemently opposed dangerous practices of FGM and want it abolished, but traditional people in the country are yet to obey said order.

Reports also had it that inspectors posted in various counties allegedly receive bribes from traditional people and allow them to operate bush schools where girls and boys as young as three to five years, are enrolled and taught issues of life, including war lessons.

The bush schools include Poro and Sande - the former for men and boys and the latter for women and girls. Lessons taught among others include hunting, farming, caring and defending the family - for males, and cooking, caring for future husbands, babies, and family members - for females, respectively.

Graduates of bush school come out prepared for marriage and raising families.