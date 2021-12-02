South Africa: How to Capitalise On the Opportunity of Covid-19 Vaccination Sites

analysis

To combat Covid-19, our country has been able to move millions of people through vaccination sites each month, creating a potentially 'one-stop shop' of vital health check-ups. We have an unprecedented opportunity to reach people we may not otherwise have access to, such as those living with HIV, writes Dhirisha Naidoo and this may just be the silver lining to this pandemic.

This World Aids Day, South Africans are carrying the greatest HIV/Aids burden in the world -- our country's original pandemic. Yet, to combat Covid-19, our country has been able to move millions of people through vaccination sites each month. So, how do we utilise Covid-19 learnings and vaccination sites to bridge this gap for all our people living with HIV?

Imagine if we turned each large community-based vaccination site into an opportunity where individuals could not only be vaccinated but also get screening and counselling for other critical health concerns? A large number of community-based facilities have the option to become multi-functional centres.

We just need to figure out how to balance our resources.

I run part of one of the world's largest HIV Care and Treatment programmes, which is funded by Pepfar (the US President's Emergency Plan...