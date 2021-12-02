Somalia: South West Leader, Electoral Commissions Discuss Matters Arising From Recent Election

South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed, alias Laftagareen, met with the members of the FIET, SIET and the Electoral Dispute Resolution Teams in Baidoa.

They discussed the ongoing Lower House elections held in the state. Several complaints and grievances were submitted by sections and elders for some of the seats which have already been filled and others in the pipeline.

FIET Chairperson Mohamed Hassan Irro said their visit to Baidoa was to assess the situation and ascertain the progress made in the South West State Lower House elections.

Irro added they discussed with President Laftagareen how to remedy some of the issues of concern as raised by the different stakeholders.

Finally, he said they would launch investigations into the grievances of those who lodged their complaints, specifically seat #HOP103, which former Speaker of Parliament Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari was barred from contesting.

The first regional administration to fill most of its Lower House seats, South West State has been the subject of focus following numerous complaints, with former Speaker of Parliament Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawaari and Idir Abdi Dhaqtar saying they have been barred from defending their seats.