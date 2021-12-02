Somalia: Putin Receives Credentials From New Somali Ambassador to Russia

President Vladimir Putin has received credentials from the new Somalia Ambassador to Russia Hassan Abdi Daud.

In a brief ceremony at the presidential palace, Putin addressed the newly appointed 21 ambassadors from different countries including Somalia.

He wished all efforts of Somalia's authorities to fight terrorism and extremism to be successful, Russian President Vladimir Putin while receiving credentials of the Somali ambassador.

"Your government (Somalia) is taking active steps to strengthen the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, fighting terrorism and extremism, and seeking to create conditions for socio-economic revival," Putin said.

"And we certainly wish that all these efforts will be crowned with success," Putin said to Somali Ambassador Hassan Abdi Daud.

Diplomatic relations between Russia and Somalia were established on September 11, 1960.

Currently, Russian-Somali relations are at a very low level, with Russia having sent humanitarian aid to Somalia several times.

In May 2010, Somalia warned that relations with Russia may be harmed over the MV Moscow University hijacking, after which Somalia's government demanded an apology from the Russian government.