Ghana: Akuapem Poloo Back to Prison for 90 Days ... After Court Dismisses Appeal Application

An application filed by actress Rosemomd Brown, popularly known as AkuapemPoloo, to challenge her 90 days custodial sentence was dismissed by an Accra High Court yesterday.

The convict, who is to serve the jail term at the Nsawam Maximum Security Prison, had appealed to the court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey to substitute an earlier sentence with a fine.

However, the court said that the 90 days imprisonment sentence given her in April this year, by an Accra Circuit Court, was appropriate and not harsh.

According to the High Court, the decision of the Circuit Court was right,and that the punishment would serve as a deterrent to others.

The High Court also directed that the eight-year-old son of the convict be handed over to a responsible family member.

AkuapemPoloo was jailed 90 days by an Accra Circuit Court after she was charged with publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence, conduct that in any way undermines another person's privacy or integrity.

The convict, who had displayed her naked picture with her son on social media on June 30, 2020, earlier pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

She later changed her plea to not guilty before her conviction.

The Accra Circuit Court presided over by Mrs Christiana Cann said it took into consideration the entire plea for mitigation before arriving at the ruling.

Chief Inspector, AgarthaAsantewaa, told the court that the complainant is Bright K. Appiah, the Director of Child Rights International Ghana.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to prosecution on June 30, 2020, the convict celebrated her son's seventh birthday and she posed naked with her son to take photographs which went viral after she posted them on her social media handles.

Chief Insp. Asantewaa said that the pictures attracted comments, adding that the behaviour of accused was likely to detract from the dignity of her seven-year-old son, among others.

She said the complainant petitioned the Director-General, Criminal Investigations Directorate, and the matter was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit.

Chief Insp. Asantewaa said AkuapemPoloo was arrested and in her caution statement, admitted posting the nude pictures with her son unintentionally.

But, the prosecution held that Rosemond had deliberately posted the nude pictures on social media.