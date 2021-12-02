Ghana: Tracking Device 'Captures' Man Stealing Vehicle

2 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

A car tracking device has led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man who allegedly stole a vehicle worth GHC160,000 at North Legon, Accra.

Ebenezer Owusu, is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations and other suspect has been sought by the police.

The Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Iddi Lansah Seidu, confirmed the story at a press conference in Accra yesterday.

He said last Friday, Owusu contacted a victim (name withheld), who is the complainant, with the intension of buying a Toyota Tacoma vehicle.

DCOP Seidu stated that the suspect met the victim under the pretense of test-drive the vehicle before payment could be done.

He said during the test-driving, Owusu bolted with the car leaving the victim behind.

DCOP Seidu said the victim reported the case to the police and during investigations, the vehicle was found at Dome, a suburb of Accra, where the suspect was arrested.

The Police Commander said investigations into the case were ongoing, adding that suspect would be put before Court for stealing.

DCOP Seidu cautioned prospective buyers and sellers to be wary of scammers when transacting business.

He also urged car owners and dealers to install tracking devices in the vehicles, to prevent stealing.

DCOP Seidu said the police was bringing policing to the doorsteps of the public, adding that there would be increased motorcycle patrols before and after the Yuletide to promptly respond to distress calls from victims.

"Additionally, patrols, traffic management, police visibility and intelligence operations will be monitored" and appealed to stakeholders to partner the police in crime prevention.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X