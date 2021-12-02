Ghana: Tracking Device 'Captures' Man Stealing Vehicle

A car tracking device has led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man who allegedly stole a vehicle worth GHC160,000 at North Legon, Accra.

Ebenezer Owusu, is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations and other suspect has been sought by the police.

The Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Iddi Lansah Seidu, confirmed the story at a press conference in Accra yesterday.

He said last Friday, Owusu contacted a victim (name withheld), who is the complainant, with the intension of buying a Toyota Tacoma vehicle.

DCOP Seidu stated that the suspect met the victim under the pretense of test-drive the vehicle before payment could be done.

He said during the test-driving, Owusu bolted with the car leaving the victim behind.

DCOP Seidu said the victim reported the case to the police and during investigations, the vehicle was found at Dome, a suburb of Accra, where the suspect was arrested.

The Police Commander said investigations into the case were ongoing, adding that suspect would be put before Court for stealing.

DCOP Seidu cautioned prospective buyers and sellers to be wary of scammers when transacting business.

He also urged car owners and dealers to install tracking devices in the vehicles, to prevent stealing.

DCOP Seidu said the police was bringing policing to the doorsteps of the public, adding that there would be increased motorcycle patrols before and after the Yuletide to promptly respond to distress calls from victims.

"Additionally, patrols, traffic management, police visibility and intelligence operations will be monitored" and appealed to stakeholders to partner the police in crime prevention.