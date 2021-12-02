South Africa: Why Not Supporting the Trips Covid-19 Waiver Contravenes International Human Rights

1 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jackie Dugard, Franziska Sucker, Bruce Porter and Jamie Burton

While more than 100 states support the proposal, powerful ones such as Canada, Germany, Japan, Norway, Switzerland and the UK, as well as the European Union, still do not, and may continue to prevent its adoption by consensus.

On 18 January 2021, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the world was on the brink of a "catastrophic moral failure" if wealthier nations did not ensure the equitable distribution of vaccines to combat the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

Yet, more than 10 months later, not much has changed. The iniquitous global maldistribution of Covid-19 vaccines persists and is now widely acknowledged as constituting "vaccine apartheid".

Without universal equitable access to vaccines, everyone in the world remains vulnerable to the ravages of SARS-CoV-2. However, as with most calamities, due to existing inequalities and systems of disadvantage, Covid-19 has particularly severe consequences in the Global South and specifically for women of colour living in poverty, as well as the elderly, and people with disabilities and other vulnerabilities.

The TRIPS Covid-19 waiver proposal

Attempting to mitigate against vaccine apartheid and its devastating impacts, on 2 October 2020, India and South Africa proposed to the World Trade Organization (WTO) a temporary waiver from...

