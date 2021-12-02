South Africa: The ANC Will Remain in Power for Many Years After 2024 - Here's Why

1 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

It is almost certain that the ANC, in whichever form it emerges after its 2022 conference, will continue to be the dominant party in government, and that the president of the country will come from the ANC.

In the weeks after the local elections much has been said about the significance of the ANC dropping below 50%, and the implications for the national and provincial elections in 2024. For some, it feels as if this will be the end of the ANC and its rule, that what lies on the other side will forever change our politics. But this is unlikely to be the case.

Instead, it is almost certain that the ANC, in whichever form it emerges after its 2022 conference, will continue to be the dominant party in government, and that the president of the country will come from the ANC. This continuing existence as a driving force in our politics is significant - South Africa's medium term will still be defined by the ANC.

In the days after the local elections several political leaders suggested that their main motivation for their coalition decisions was the 2024 national polls.

The DA's John Steenhuisen stated that the party would...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

