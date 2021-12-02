South Africa: Not All of the Cogs in the Cybercrimes Act Machine Are Turning At Once - We Still Remain Vulnerable

1 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sizwe Snail Ka Mtuze and Alison Tilley

The signing into law of the Act is a welcome step, but it is concerning that sections dealing with revenge porn and protection orders are not yet part of the final legislation.

The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic has meant that we are spending more time than ever using our electronic devices. It's not surprising that crimes related to cyber-security vulnerability and breaches such as internet fraud, email hacks and having one's privacy compromised by hackers and other entities have become commonplace.

The problem with our law on such crimes is that it is out of date and we are running to catch up with the new and ingenious ways people have of committing crimes. So, we needed a Cybercrimes Act in order to make sure we can use the law effectively to stop cybercrime.

Such a cybersecurity law needs to protect us on three levels: protecting our personal data, protecting our devices, and protecting the networks we use (the infrastructure that connects us to the internet and other people). Our rights to privacy, our right to freedom of expression and our right to access information must be protected. We should not be denied access to our own data by...

