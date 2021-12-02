Nigeria: Civil Servants Shut Out As Govt Begins Enforcement of Vaccine Mandate

Abuja — Scores of returning federal civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below were prevented from entering the Federal Secretariat Complex, yesterday, after failing to present proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

There was massive turn up of workers at all the three phases of the Federal Secretariat Complex in the morning, the first time the workers were returning to work since March 2020, when they were directed to stay at home pending further notice to streamline the number of workers, who come to work daily as a precaution to curb the spread of COVID-19.

But many of them were barred by policemen and Nigerian Security Civil Defence Corps operatives assigned to the gates for not presenting evidence of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours.

The rowdiness at the secretariat followed the enforcement of new COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Policy, which came into effect from yesterday.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, had via a circular-HCSF/ 3065/ Vol. 1/ 107- dated 26th November 2021, issued a directive, asking all workers from GL 12 and below to resume duties but with evidence of having taken the vaccines.

However, civil service union leaders tried to control the matter by appealing to the civil service management to allow the workers in.

President, Joint Unions Negotiating Council, Office of Head of Civil Service, Comrade Uzo Ekediachi, addressed the workers, who gathered in groups in the open spaces in front of the Secretariat.

He told the workers that the circular by the Head of Service had not gone round.

"But all the same, we are fully with you. And very soon you will be allowed in," Ekediachi assured them, saying the union would work out modalities on how they would be allowed into the complex in subsequent days.