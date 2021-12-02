Tunisia: TAP Releases List of Nominees in Best Tunisian Athlete Poll

Tunis/Tunisia — TAP news agency released Wednesday the list of nominees in the best Tunisian athlete poll for 2021. Sportspeople advancing in five competitions of this 9th edition were shortlisted by sports journalists and technicians.

Nominees will vye for the titles of the best male athlete, the best female athlete, best football player and the best male and female athletes in Tokyo 2021 paralympics.

Sports journalists and technicians are participating in the poll. Additionally, a public poll is accessible on www.tap.info.tn.

Results of the poll will be announced during the last week of December on Sports Media Day held by TAP.

The list of nominees

Best football player :

Elyes Skhiri, Ali Maaloul, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Wahbi Khazri, Aissa Aidouni

Best male athlete:

Ayoub Hafnaoui (swimming), Khelil Jendoubi (taekwondo), Mkarem Ben Romdhane, (basketball), Khaled Ben Slimane (volleyball), Mohamed Amine Darmoul (handball)

Best female athlete:

Ons Jabeur (tennis), Nihel Cheikhrouhou (judo), Maroua Barhoumi (volleyball), Nouha Landolsi (weightlifting), Sarra Hamdi (wrestling ).

Best male athlete (paralympics):

Walid Ktila , Ahmed Ben Moslah, Yassine Guenichi, Rouay Jebabli

Best female athlete (paralymics):

Raouaa Tlili, Nourhane Haj Salem, Soumaya Boussaid, Raja Jebali, Fethia Amaimia.