Egyptian,Arab Military Chiefs Meet On Side Lines of Edex 2021

On the side-line's of Egypt Defense Expo (EDEX 2021), Minister of Defense and Military Production Mohamed Zaki met with UAE Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohamed al-Bawardi to discuss cooperation, exchange of experience, and developments on the regional and international scales.

Joint cooperation was also discussed between Chief of Staff Osama Askar, and his Algerian, Qatari, and Saudi counterparts.

Egypt Defense Expo (EDEX 2021) kicked off in Cairo on Monday29/11/2021 as it was inaugurated by President Abdel Fatah Al-Sisi who welcomed foreign military commanders and delegations attending the event taking place until December 2.

Egypt's Minister of Defense and Military Production Mohamed Zaki said that EDEX is aimed at creating a distinguished military gathering where experience exchange is made possible as well as presenting latest creations.

EDEX 2021 houses the pavilions of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, France, United States and South Korea among others. More than 300 companies belonging to 18 countries, including Egypt, are exhibiting their products at EDEX 2021, which is visited by 76 foreign military delegations.

Egypt is exhibiting military vehicles, including armored ones; surface-to-surface missiles; surface-to-air missiles; small, medium, and heavy arms ammunition; anti-submarine missiles; and, drones.

Egypt is presenting for the first time its recently produced drone dubbed "Nut", which can carry up to 65 kilograms of weight and hide from satellites. The product is named after Ancient Egyptian goddess of the sky.

The Egyptian pavilion also comprises border surveillance systems; torpedoes; police watercraft; tugboats; and, military goggles enabling long-distance and night visions. What's more, the Egyptian Armed Forces have a Russia-accredited center that can carry out maintenance for helicopters and engines of fighter jets.

