Egypt Wins Best Digital Promotional Campaign On Social Media Platforms in Russia

Egypt won the best promotional campaign launched on social media platforms in Russia, according to the global ADCoLoNY platform, one of the leading platforms in evaluating electronic advertising campaigns.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities launched this campaign to promote Egypt as a tourist destination in the Russian market during the past two months, coinciding with the resumption of the Russian tourism movement to Egyptian tourist resorts after a hiatus of nearly six years.

Assistant Minister of Tourism and Antiquities for Promotion Lamia Kamel confirmed that Egypt is the only country that received this evaluation this year. She pointed out that this campaign lasted for 4 weeks and achieved unprecedented interaction on various social networking sites.

Kamel stated that the campaign got nearly 12 million views on YouTube, 5 million on Facebook and more than 1 million interactions on Facebook, which is 9 times more than the expected interaction rates.

She added that the Russian market interacted remarkably towards the city of Hurghada; this amounted to 116,000 interactions for Hurghada alone. She further explained that the campaign achieved 11 million searches on Google in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Moreover, the campaign contributed to increasing the number of followers on VK, from 143 followers to 20,000 followers in a few days, with expectations of a further increase in the upcoming stage, especially with the video viewing rates reaching 7.5 million people in Russia, and some 2 million followers watching the entire campaign video.

It is noteworthy that VK is considered one of the most important social networking sites in Russia.

Egypt Today