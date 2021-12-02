Egypt: Saudi Arabia to Allow Direct Entry of Travellers From Egypt, 5 Other Countries As of Wednesday

Saudi Arabia will allow direct entry to travellers from Egypt, Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam and India starting from Dec. 1, SPA reported.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) confirmed that starting from Wednesday 1/12/2021 the suspension of direct entry to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would begin to be lifted from the six countries. This means that travellers are not required to spend 14 days outside these countries before entering the Kingdom.

The GACA stressed that all air carriers should follow the adopted arrival procedures through presenting a valid PCR certificate 72 hours before the flight, registering on the Qdoom platform, ensuring the application of institutional quarantine procedures for a period of five days, regardless of the immunization status outside the Kingdom and adhering to taking a medical swab on the first and fifth days of the institutional quarantine.

The GACA also affirmed commitment to the implementation of all precautionary and preventive health measures adopted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

