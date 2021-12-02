Egyptian-Spanish Business Forum Kicks Off

1 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian-Spanish Business Forum kicked off on Wednesday 1/12/2021, under the co-chairmanship of Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sánchez.

Several ministers from both countries are also attending the forum.

The Spanish prime minister, leading a high-ranking delegation, is currently on an official two-day visit to Egypt.

The delegation groups the Spanish trade minister, as well as a number of government officials and representatives of major companies.

During the visit, a number of memorandums of understanding and cooperation protocols are expected to be signed in the economic, trade and culture domains.

