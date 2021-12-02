Zimbabwe: Over 6,000 High School Pupils Vaccinated Against Covid-19

At least 6,329 pupils in high schools across Bulawayo have received their first Covid-19 jabs since the start of the exercise on November 26.

The government through the Health Minister approved the move to vaccinate teenagers earlier in November.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, the Bulawayo provincial dedical director, Maphios Siamuchembe the target was to vaccinate 9 230 teenagers, and they managed to vaccinate 68% of the pupils in the first week.

"The school (vaccination) programme as at November 26, 2021 stands at a total of 6 329, which is 68%of the target of week one which stood at 9 230," Siamuchembe said.

At least 4 806 people aged 16 and 17 years, have been vaccinated while 1 523 of school-going children between the ages of 18 and 19 years have received their first jabs.

Siamuchembe said health practitioners and teachers were facing resistance from most teenagers who don't want to be vaccinate and pleaded with parents to encourage their children to be jabbed.

"Lots of students are walking away whenever the schools release them for vaccination. People who have not received the vaccine are encouraged to get vaccinated.

"Vaccination is currently the most powerful tool that we have to fight against the pandemic. We need at least 60% of the population to be vaccinated for us to be confident that this pandemic is going to be defeated."