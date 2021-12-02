South Africa: KZN Police Chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Shoots From the Hip At SAHRC Hearings, Says Problem Lies With Society Not Policing

analysis

Had his follow-up appearance on Wednesday at the SA Human Rights Commission's inquiry into the July riots been some sort of morbid contest, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi would have comfortably won.

Belligerent, determined and stubbornly defensive of his "men and women in blue", career cop Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi shot from the hip while being questioned by the SA Human Rights Commission's evidence leaders about the allegedly racially motivated murders and attempted murders in Phoenix at the time of the riots.

His responses were characteristically blunt, one of the reasons the no-nonsense officer is known to be favoured by those under his command.

"We are talking about 36 murders in Phoenix at this time, but in this financial year which started in April, to date, how many people were killed in Phoenix? You will be shocked that the number of murders in Phoenix is not coming anywhere close to the next door [neighbouring township], which is Inanda," said Mkhwanazi.

"Inanda is known for rapes and all these other crimes that you have. The very same communities that are crying about the murders that happened in Phoenix... slaughter each other every single day.

"So, we ask ourselves a question, what...