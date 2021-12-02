Zimbabwe: Diarrhoea Outbreak Hits Bulawayo

Bulawayo has been hit by a diarrhoeal outbreak with a total of 157 people having been affected by the outbreak which was first reported on 28 November 2021.

Confirming the outbreak, the city's town clerk, Christopher Dube said the diarrhoeal infection was first reported in Tshabalala Extension.

"The City of Bulawayo received a report from a Tshabalala Extension resident on the 28th of November 2021 of a possible diarrhoeal outbreak and that some residents had started experiencing diarrhoea and vomiting," said Dube Wednesday.

Following the report, the town clerk said a team from the city's health department was dispatched to investigate the matter.

He added the team started by checking records at Tshabalala Clinic where records showed that the number of diarrhoea cases had exceeded the thresholds, thus confirming the outbreak.

"The council team further visited some households and found the affected residents who were advised to report at Tshabalala Clinic. Engagements were also made with the local leadership advising them to encourage the affected residents to seek treatment at the clinic as the treatment for diarrhoea is for free," he said.

The town clerk said on 30 November, the council further sent two teams into the community to further identify the affected and advise them to report to the clinic.

"At the clinic, more nurses were sent from other centres to beef-up staffing. A tent has been pitched to accommodate more patients. A medical doctor is also stationed at the clinic to assist.

"As at 30 November 2021, a total of 157 patients had been attended to. All age groups seem to be affected."

Dube said the city is now engaging various partners for support.

The affected area has also been exempted from water shedding while the city is carrying out regular flushing of the water system until the situation normalises.

In addition, a dedicated sewer contractor is working in Tshabalala suburb to clear any chokes.

Bulawayo is currently under a 72-hour water shedding regime. The town clerk advised residents to boil all water for potable use.