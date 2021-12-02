South Africa: DMRE Investigates Fatal Mining Incidents

2 December 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) says it will be conducting investigations into two fatal mining incidents at the Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg.

According to the department, at least seven miners were caught in a mudslide underground which left three dead and four others injured.

In another incident at the mine's 16 Shaft mining complex, an employee was killed underground during drilling operations.

The two incidents come barely a week after Minister Gwede Mantashe revealed that provisional reports indicate that incidents at mines this year have claimed the lives of at least 58 people - leaving some 1810 others injured.

In a statement, the department said investigations are now underway into the two most recent incidents.

"The DMRE has been on the ground participating in the search and rescue operations. The Department's Mine Health and Safety Inspectorate will now commence with a full investigation to determine the cause of the incidents that took place.

"The health and safety of mineworkers continues to be a priority for government, as we tirelessly work towards achieving Zero Harm in South African mines, thereby ensuring that each employee returns home unharmed every day.

The department also sent its condolences to the families of the workers.

"One life lost is one too many. No one deserves to lose their life in the line of duty. We wish the injured workers speedy recovery".

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X