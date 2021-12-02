Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Thirty-five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central, Southern, Northern Red Sea and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, twenty-five patients are from Quarantine Centers (10) and Testing Stations in Tiravolo (4), Gejeret (2), Mai-Temenay (2), Maekel-Ketema (2), Denden Camp (1), Adi-Qe (1), Geza-Birhanu (1), Enda-German (1), and Aba-Shawul (1); Central Region. Seven patients are from Testing Stations in Mai-Mine (5) and Mendefera (2); Southern Region. Two patients are from Testing Stations in Mahimet (1) and Ghinda (1); Northern Red Sea Region. The last patient is from Testing Station in Barentu, Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, thirty-five patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (19), Southern (14), and Gash Barka (2) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,131 while the number of deaths stands at 60.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,393.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

01 December 2021