Eritrea: Call for Effective Administrative Provision

The Governor of the Central Region, Mr. Fesehaye Haile called on the newly elected area administrators, managing directors and village coordinators to live up to the public expectation and diligently and fairly serve the people that elected them. The call was made during an interview the Governor conducted with Erina.

Commending the conscious and strong participation of residents in the elections conducted at the 16 administrative areas starting from 7 November, Mr. Fesehaye called on the elected area administrators, managing directors, and village coordinators to play a leading role in ensuring social justice.

The Governor of the Central Region, Mr. Fessehaye Haile also commended the outgoing area administrators, managing directors and village coordinators for their relentless effort in the fight to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and called on them to transfer their experiences and expertise to the newly elected administrators.

According to the report from the Central Region Administration over 300 representatives from each administrative area participated at the elections conducted respecting the guidelines issued to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of the elected 83 administrative areas and 83 managing directors 31% were females and out of the 209 village coordinators 45% were females.

This year's elections were delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.