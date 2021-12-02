Tunisia: Road Accidents - More Than 900 Deaths Recorded in 2021

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of victims of road accidents in 2021 amounts to 412 deaths and 6197 injured, according to the National Observatory of Road Safety.

Fatality numbers went up, while those of the injured dropped, said Head of the Communications Department at the Observatory Mourad Jouini.

Speaking at the 13th session of the national council of road safety held Wednesday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior in Tunis, Jouini said the meeting will be an opportunity to think about the mechanisms capable of strengthening the capacities of state structures and civil society in the fight against road accidents.

He added that the objective of the council is to consider more dissuasive mechanisms to reduce road accidents. He called on all intervening structures to assume their responsibilities and on the components of civil society to support the State's efforts in this direction.

Penalties for speeding, the main cause of accidents (followed by driver and pedestrian distraction) will be discussed at the meeting, he said.

Road accidents are firstly caused by passenger cars, followed by motorbikes and thirdly by pedestrians, he noted.

He also recalled that the council works in close coordination with several stakeholders including local authorities and the Ministry of Public Works in order to improve the road infrastructure.

For his part, Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine noted that Tunisia is committed to halving road accidents by 2030.