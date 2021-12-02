Tunisia: Promoting Renewable Energy - Tap Awarded Two Prizes for Best Reporting

Tunis/Tunisia — TAP News Agency has won two prizes in the annual competition for best reporting on renewable energy promotion, organised by the National Agency for Energy Management (ANME).

TAP journalists Meriem Khadraoui and Kaouther Chaibi were awarded the electronic press prize (the agency's website in French) and the television production prize (text and video) of this 13th edition of the ANME competition, respectively.

The other winners are Azza Ben Chagra (Akher Khabar online), for written press (Arabic language) and Houayda Ben Sassi (Monastir Radio), for radio press, while no prize was awarded in electronic press (Arabic language).

This competition aims to encourage journalists from different media organisations to participate in the national effort to raise awareness about streamlining energy consumption and promoting renewable energy.

Minister of Industry, Energy and Mines Neila Nouira Gongi, in a statement to TAP, stressed the importance of a fruitful collaboration with the media in the field of renewable energy, so as to rationalise energy consumption and to raise awareness among citizens about the imperative to resort more to alternative energies.