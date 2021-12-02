Tunisia: Promoting Renewable Energy - Tap Awarded Two Prizes for Best Reporting

1 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — TAP News Agency has won two prizes in the annual competition for best reporting on renewable energy promotion, organised by the National Agency for Energy Management (ANME).

TAP journalists Meriem Khadraoui and Kaouther Chaibi were awarded the electronic press prize (the agency's website in French) and the television production prize (text and video) of this 13th edition of the ANME competition, respectively.

The other winners are Azza Ben Chagra (Akher Khabar online), for written press (Arabic language) and Houayda Ben Sassi (Monastir Radio), for radio press, while no prize was awarded in electronic press (Arabic language).

This competition aims to encourage journalists from different media organisations to participate in the national effort to raise awareness about streamlining energy consumption and promoting renewable energy.

Minister of Industry, Energy and Mines Neila Nouira Gongi, in a statement to TAP, stressed the importance of a fruitful collaboration with the media in the field of renewable energy, so as to rationalise energy consumption and to raise awareness among citizens about the imperative to resort more to alternative energies.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X