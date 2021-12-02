Africa: Leaders Pledged Climate Action At COP26. This Week's WTO Meeting Will Show If They Were Serious

opinion

Ministers at the World Trade Organization meeting have a chance to make trade fit for a sustainable future

Alexander Carnwath is the head of policy and advocacy at trade justice charity Traidcraft Exchange.

The COP26 climate conference came to an end a fortnight ago but the jury is still out on what it achieved. That's partly because so many of the elements of the COP26 agreement depend upon a complex array of political processes and decisions that will play out in the coming year.

A key moment arrives this week, when nearly 164 countries get together at the World Trade Organization to decide on rules for world trade. The links between trade and climate change were a major blind-spot at COP; trade was not on the agenda in Glasgow and there remains a serious disconnect between trade rules and climate objectives.

The way trade rules are currently set up challenges action on climate change in two important ways.

Firstly, global trade is inextricably linked to climate change through emissions - or environmental damage such as deforestation - arising from the production and transport of goods. This requires us to significantly rethink our approach to consumption and trade, bringing it into line with planetary boundaries. However, current international trade rules seek to sustain a system that pursues increased trade above all else.

Secondly, many current trade rules, whether established under the WTO or agreed between countries in the terms of bilateral trade deals, are set up in a way which actively obstructs climate action. WTO rules are already being used to challenge countries' climate policies: India, the EU, China, the United States and Canada have all been challenged for their efforts to grow their renewable energy sectors.

Meanwhile, in many bilateral trade deals, investor-to-state dispute settlements (ISDS) give private companies, including fossil fuel companies, the right to sue governments for implementing climate policies that affect their profits. In one example, German energy company RWE are suing the Dutch government over plans to phase-out coal-fired power stations.

What makes the situation worse is that whereas climate commitments are largely voluntary and unenforceable, trade rules are legally binding and have seen major penalties imposed at the WTO.

This week's conference is therefore critical: it represents an opportunity for world powers either to demonstrate their intent to reform the trade system or to stick with the extremely damaging status quo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Africa International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The signs in the run-up to this week's conference have given some grounds for optimism. Ministers representing a number of countries will launch three joint statements, addressing the links between trade and the environment. This represents a welcome acknowledgement of how trade and climate issues connect, and an important show of collective political will to take action.

But much more is needed. The conference needs to kickstart the process of reforming WTO rules in favour of climate action. An important first step would be the establishment of a "climate waiver" that prevents countries from challenging each others' climate policies under the WTO. The conference must also build on the upcoming joint statements and provide the impetus for greater collaboration between countries. A positive move would be the creation of a forum to bring trade, environment and development ministers together to discuss a shared agenda.

And at the same as discussing global trade rules, countries need to take this moment to look critically at their own approaches to bilateral trade agreements. The inclusion of ISDS remains a feature of many trade deals; this needs to be consigned to history without delay.

These are not measures that, in isolation, will deliver the climate action that is needed. The transition to a trade system which is sustainable and operates for the good of both people and planet will be a long process. But by committing to align trade and climate rules at last, these measures would start to shift one of the major obstacles to the hard-won progress in Glasgow.

Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Thomson Reuters Foundation.