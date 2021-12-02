Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu's Emergency Trial Set to Begin in a Federal High Court

2 December 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The emergency trial of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is set to begin in a Federal High Court.

Although the matter is yet to begin, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who led Kanu's legal team and Shuaibu Labaran who is expected to appear for the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) are already seated for the proceeding.

The IPOB leader, who is facing terrorism charge, is yet to be brought to the court as at 9:54am.

However, members of the media are also on ground for the coverage.

