Nigeria: Kano APC Headquarters Set Ablaze

Two factions of the APC in Kano are at loggerheads.

The headquarters of a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been set ablaze.

The building located along Maiduguri road, in Kano metropolis, is less than three kilometres from a mobile police barrack at Hotoro area, Tarauni Local Government Area.

It was set ablaze by protesters suspected to be against the APC faction.

The building housed the head office of the factional group of the APC led by former Kano governor, Ibrahim Shekarau. The faction is opposed by the second faction loyal to the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Kano APC crisis got worse after the state congress, on October 18, produced two factional leaders with one loyal to Mr Ganduje and the other to Mr Shekarau.

The Shekarau faction had elected Haruna Danzago as chairman while Mr Ganduje's camp elected Abdullahi Abbas.

The National Appeal Committee set up by the APC later recognised Mr Abbas as the chairman of the party in the state.

Not satisfied with the decision of the party, the faction led by Mr Shekarau headed to court, asking for the nullification of the congresses at the ward, local government and state levels conducted by the rival faction and recognition of its own.

On Tuesday, the Federal High Court in Abuja granted the requests and upheld the congresses conducted by the Shekarau faction.

The judge also made an order restraining the Ganduje faction from appointing a new executive.

The court judgment was, however, greeted with debates on social media and controversial pronouncements on the radio by the opposing groups in the state.

On Thursday, after protesters set the building ablaze, residents of the area intervened to quickly put out the fire and confront the arsonists.

The police later arrived at the scene to maintain law and order.