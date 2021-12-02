Mozambique: Gas: Decision Now, or Wait For Real Peace?

The ever optimistic Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Max Tonela, said that there could be an imminent decision to restart work on gas. "The outlook is that before the end of the year we are going to have all the conditions for us to sit down and decide to resume the project”. He was speaking 24 November following a meeting between President Filipe Nyusi and Hirotatsu Fujiwara, the vice-president of Mitsui, which owns 20% of Area 1 (closest to the coast, operated by TotalEnergies). (TVM 25 Nov)

But Galp does not agree, "Galp really feels that we need a sustainable and lasting peace, if we are invest billions of dollars in the gas ventures," Andy Brown, president of Galp, said just the day before. "It is really important that we have lasting peace and well-being. If we have this, I think we will be able to continue to invest a lot of money, which will promote employment and benefits for Mozambique," he stressed. (LUSA 23 Nov) But "a sustainable and lasting peace" will not be achieved by the end of the year. Galp owns 10% of Area 4, further off-shore, and run by ExxonMobil and ENI.

Tonela said on Thursday (25 Nov) that the oil consortiums operating in the Rovuma basin are negotiating forms of partnership to reduce costs and maximise earnings. This is "not aimed at buying stakes, it is aimed at identifying areas to partner in order to minimise or reduce the overall costs of these investments." (LUSA 26 Nov)

Gas is an global business. Area 1 lead is French, and partners are Japanese (Mitsui) plus state companies from India, Thailand, and Mozambique. Area 4 is operated by a joint venture of US, Italian and Chinese companies which hold 70%, and 10% each from Galp and South Korean and Mozambican state companies.