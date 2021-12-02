Mozambique: Health Services Denied to Displaced Women as Tensions Rise With Host Communities

2 December 2021
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

Relations between host and displaced communities are negative and seem to be deteriorating,  both groups told a survey by UNHCR's Cabo Delgado Protection Cluster, published 18 November.  https://bit.ly/Moz-Palma-Protect The survey and focus group interviews were done in Quitunda,  Maganja and Mondlane villages, just south of Palma, which have a mix of people having fled  Palma and local people, many of who also fled but have now returned.

"Tensions between the host and IDP [internally displaced people] community ... are linked to the  lack of access to essential services, basic assistance, and limited natural resources. During the  assessment, host community focus group participants openly stated that they want the IDP  community to return to their place of origin." The report adds: "For most, the intention of displaced  communities is to return."

Some community leaders were "said to be denying IDP children’s access to school and excluding  IDP households from distribution lists.  ... Evidence of discrimination towards the IDP community  was also mentioned in relation to service providers. IDP women recounted walking for five hours  pregnant or having just delivered only to be turned away at the health centre when trying to access  maternity services."

"Both the host and IDP communities lack civil documentation. ... Women in Mondlane reported  being denied access to maternity services in health centres as they do not have documentation.  Furthermore, since children are being delivered at home, births are not being registered, thus  elevating child protection risks."

"Access to machambas (traditional farmland for subsistence agriculture) is limited for the IDP  population and thus a source of inter-community tension. Only in Mondlane had some machamba  plots been provided for rural activities for IDPs with the agreement that these would be returned to  the host community families once those displaced are able to return," the report says.

"In Quitunda and Mondlane, some IDP families sleep in open air. There is tension as some  shelters of the host community are unused because their owners have fled due to the conflict,  however IDPs without shelter are not given permission to temporarily use these empty shelters.  Construction materials are only available from the nearby forested areas, yet the quality of wood is  often poor, and access limited due to checkpoints."    Six Mahindra pickup trucks have been donated to the Mozambican police by the UN  International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to go to Ancuabe, Chiure, Metuge, Montepuez,  Namuno, and Pemba districts of the Cabo Delgado, where many people have taken refuge from  the fighting. Specifically, the vehicles will support the work of the Community Policing Department.  An unstated aim appears to be reducing tensions between displaced and local people.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X