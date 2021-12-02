Kenya: Nick Mwendwa Steps Down as FKF President

Nick Mwendwa has formally left his role as Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president.

The troubled Mwendwa, in a letter addressed to FKF's National Executive Committee dated November 29, explained he had arrived at the decision to transfer the functions of FKF president to his Deputy Doris Petra.

"In light of the foregoing, specifically the arrests and detention, which have adversely affected my family and personal business and whilst I'm confident of being cleared of any wrongdoing in the end, I have today, in accordance with article 42 (8) of the FKF constitution asked my vice president madam Doris Petra to assume all functions of the president," wrote Mwendwa.

But then, legal issues are bound to arise from this letter considering Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed recently disbanded FKF in accordance with the Sports Act.

Mwendwa's letter appointing Petra as president comes hours after he was charged in court with four counts of fraud, and released on a Sh10 million bail. He is reported to have walked to freedom at about 7:30pm Tuesday.

Mwendwa was further slapped with stringent bail terms, including depositing his passport in court, not accessing the FKF office, plus not offering media interviews in relation to this case for the duration of the case.

He was elected for the first time as FKF president on February 2016 and was reelected on October for a second five year term.