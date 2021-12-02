Kenya: Gor's Ulimwengu Tests Negative for Covid-19 Ahead of Otoho Rematch

Authorities in the Republic of Congo have allowed two Gor Mahia players who reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 during the club's recent assignment in the country to fly back to Nairobi.

Gor sporting director Lordvick Aduda also confirmed to Nairobi News that the two players, namely Jules Ulimwengu and John Ochieng have since tested negative for the virus.

"They are on their way back (to Nairobi)," said Aduda on Wednesday.

"We believe the (Covid-19) results were manipulated in Congo to deny them a chance to play for us. But I am confident we will qualify," added Gor coach Mark Harrison.

Gor lost 1-0 to Congolese side AS Otoho d'Oyo and needs to win the return leg by two clear goals to progress to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The potential return of Ulimwengu and Ochieng is a boost for K'Ogalo which has a squad of 15 players registered for this competition.

And in a related development, Tusker, Kenya's other representatives in this competition have left the country for Tunisia ahead of their rematch with CS Sfaxien.

The 33-man traveling party will travel to Tunis via Doha, Qatar, and need an outright win or score draw in Sunday's clash at the Taieb Mhiri Stadium to progress to the group stage.