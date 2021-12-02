Kenya: Singer Bahati Shares Bae Diana Marua's Rate Card

You will have to part with Sh850,000 if you want to book singer Diana Marua for a gig.

Marua, the wife of musician Kelvin Kioko, made her debut on the music scene this past week, releasing the track Hatutaachana.

And while there have been varied reactions to the song and performance, Bahati has since come out to share the rate card for her performances.

The Adhiambo hitmaker says his wife used to ask for Sh500,000 for an appearance at a club and that will certainly go up now that she's launched her music career.

"The biggest advice to her is do you and don't care about what they say, just do you and be real to yourself," explained Bahati.

'Hatutaachana' was released on November 29, 2021, and the song quickly gained traction on social media, garnering close to 1 million views on YouTube.

Diana is a known successful YouTube sensation, a feat that has seen the star garner more than 500,000 subscribers on her channel.

She mainly vlogs lifestyle, beauty, family, and other life experiences which continue to make her traffic grow stupendously.

In her debut song she sings about her successful marriage amidst claims that she would part ways with her husband and cites examples of media personalities whose romantic relationships have since failed.