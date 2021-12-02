South Africa: Immigrants Out in the Cold After Being Excluded From Tshwane Metro Shack Dweller Relocation Plans

analysis

Head of Tshwane Human Settlements quoted as saying that only South African nationals qualify for relocation.

More than 200 immigrant families living in an informal settlement in Heatherdale in Akasia, Pretoria could soon face homelessness.

The City of Tshwane plans to relocate families from a community known as Akasia informal settlement, after an eviction order was granted to the landowner, Housing Hub, in 2014.

At a recent meeting to discuss the relocation, government officials informed Akasia residents that only South African citizens would be rehoused on land owned by the metro in Orchards, Pretoria North. Residents pleaded with officials to give them more time to prepare for the relocation.

The group is expected to be moved on Friday.

In response to a question from a Lesotho immigrant living in Akasia, Sello Chipu, acting head of Tshwane Human Settlements, said immigrants would not be included. "We will be working with the Department of Home Affairs and they will be handling this," Chipu said.

Resident Eva Manda, 32, from Malawi, who joined the meeting, said she lives with her partner and two young children. She works as a cook at a nearby cafe in Ninapark and is worried that the family may...