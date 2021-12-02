Nigeria: IPOB Tells Ndiigbo Not to Sit At Home As Kanu Goes to Court Today

Awka — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked residents of the South-east not to sit at home on today (Thursday), as its leader, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu goes to court.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Mr. Emma Powerful, in a statement said: "We wish to inform Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom that our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will be in court tomorrow, December 2, 2021 in Abuja.

"We therefore, urge Biafrans living in Abuja and its environs to come out to solidarise with our leader.

"Meanwhile, there will be no lockdown tomorrow in any part of Biafra land as a result of the court appearance. Biafrans resident in Biafra land as well as visitors to Biafra land are free to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestations or intimidation.

"We have not asked or authorised anybody to monitor or enforce any lockdown. Again, there will be no lockdown in Biafra land for tomorrow's court appearance of our leader.

"Only Biafrans and friends of Biafra in Abuja and its environs are encouraged to be at the court premises. As a non-violent movement, we urge everyone to remain peaceful and law abiding in all their conducts. "Security operatives should also refrain from infringing on the fundamental rights of people who come to cheer our leader."

Powerful said that Kanu was not being persecuted because of any crime other than his fight for the freedom of Igbo people, as such, the people owe him a duty to stand by him until this darkness is over.

He commended the legal team of the group for what he called their untiring efforts to defend their leader who he said is innocent of the charges preferred against him. He urged all Biafrans to keep praying for him and the full restoration of Biafra Republic.