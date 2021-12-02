Nigeria: Baraje - PDP Working Towards Consensus Presidential Candidate

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP is working towards getting a consensus candidate that would fly its flag in the 2023 presidential election, a chieftain of the party, Alhaji Kawu Baraje, has disclosed.

Baraje told newsmen in Minna, the Niger State capital,on Tuesday that the consensus option was being worked upon to avoid acrimony among the many qualified contenders for the presidential ticket of the party.

"We did it for the national chairmanship position without any hitch; we are seriously looking into the consensus option for the presidential ticket," Baraje said, when the issue of the large number of aspirants was put to him.

Baraje, who was national chairman of the party at some point and apostle of the presidential ticket coming to the North Central geo political zone, when the zone already has Senator Iyiocha Ayu as its national chairman, said the issue would be addressed, when a candidate from the North central gets the presidential ticket

"We are a big party. We know how to solve our problems. So, when we get there we will know how to solve the problem," he said.

Baraje, however, berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for inflicting pains on Nigerians through bad economic policies, saying a return of the PDP to the center wouldrestore hopes to Nigerians and correct all the bad deeds of the APC government.

According to him, a PDP president come 2023 would remain at home to tackle the myriad of problems facing the people, and that a PDP president would not continue to remain silent,when innocent people were being killed daily by armed gunmen.

Baraje had earlier addressed stakeholders of the party during which he secured their endorsement for former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki as their candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

The stakeholders during the interactive session also backed the call by the Advocacy Group,which Baraje led to the meeting for the North central zone to produce the presidential flag bearer of the party for the election in 2023.

The endorsement of Saraki for the PDP ticket and the North Central zone to produce the presidential candidate was moved by a former Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Mohammed Alkali, and was seconded by a former commissioner in the state, Mrs. Lami Makama.

When the State Chairman of the party, Mr. Tanko Beji, put the matter to vote, it was an overwhelming yes.